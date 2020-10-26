NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $3,112,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,210,326 shares of company stock valued at $152,497,442 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $135.42 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

