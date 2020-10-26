NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $390,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $428.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

