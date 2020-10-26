Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 715 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.