Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,263,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,644,000 after purchasing an additional 269,496 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $145.24 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

