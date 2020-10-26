LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

