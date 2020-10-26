CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $181,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,509,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,331 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $176.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.85. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

