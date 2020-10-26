National Retail Properties (NNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NNN opened at $35.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

