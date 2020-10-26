GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 683 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,369.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 73.6% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of HE opened at $34.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.