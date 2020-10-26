GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 967 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,925 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $106.75 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

