GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $162.50 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.14.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

