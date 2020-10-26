CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 465 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Steris were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. AXA increased its stake in Steris by 139.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 218,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Steris in the first quarter valued at $3,623,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 19.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 37.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Steris stock opened at $187.54 on Monday. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steris news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

