Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $154.51 on Monday. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $160.42. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -237.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $129,214.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $4,561,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at $130,636,264.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,431 shares of company stock worth $16,843,622. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

