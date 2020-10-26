CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $154,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 69.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $90.38 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.