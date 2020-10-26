Zacks: Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

