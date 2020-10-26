Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.25. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

CCK stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $93.27.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.4% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

