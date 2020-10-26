Markel (MKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Markel to post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,027.00 on Monday. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $998.86 and a 200-day moving average of $966.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,075.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

