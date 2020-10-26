Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,888,140.67.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $48.70 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

