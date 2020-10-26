Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 398 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

AVGO opened at $372.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,941 shares of company stock valued at $228,496,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

