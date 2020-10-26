Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

VGSH stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

