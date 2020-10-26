Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,022 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.