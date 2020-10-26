Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 26.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 591,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amgen by 67.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,460,000 after purchasing an additional 295,600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 55.0% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average is $238.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

