Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,102 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,772 shares of the airline’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the airline’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

