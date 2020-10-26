Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.06 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

