Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.