Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,671,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,189,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

