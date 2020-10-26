Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $169.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.