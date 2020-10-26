Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 60,987 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

CVX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

