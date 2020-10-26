Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 417,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,520.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 82,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

