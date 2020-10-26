Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,774 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $149,565.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,328.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $74.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

