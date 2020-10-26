$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.07. Leidos posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

