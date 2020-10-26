Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.