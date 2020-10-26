Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,494.32.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,177.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2,848.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.