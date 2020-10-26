Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $919,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 116.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $735.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $709.52 and a 200-day moving average of $622.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,353. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.05.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

