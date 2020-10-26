Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,848.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,494.32.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.