Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $377,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,776,000 after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 288,206 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 560,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 87,680 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WK shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

NYSE WK opened at $56.61 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,798. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.