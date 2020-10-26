Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.00 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In related news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after buying an additional 701,401 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.