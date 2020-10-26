Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $129.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average is $179.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

