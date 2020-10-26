Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $964,685.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,742.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,221 shares of company stock valued at $26,226,520. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Chewy by 531.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.69 and a beta of -0.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

