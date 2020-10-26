Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huron Consulting Group worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,005 shares of company stock worth $839,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a market cap of $974.49 million, a P/E ratio of -473.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

