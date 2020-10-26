Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.18 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,494.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,848.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

