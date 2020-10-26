Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.80 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $262,635.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,913.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

