Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $13.13 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $2,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,700 shares of company stock worth $40,078,361. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

