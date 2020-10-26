Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $235.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.70.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

