Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,848.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,494.32.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

