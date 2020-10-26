Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $18.36 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,915 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIW opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

