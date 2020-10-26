Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,494.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

