Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,848.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,494.32.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.