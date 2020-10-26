Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,848.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,494.32.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

