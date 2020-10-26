Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 115,064 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,064 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.