Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 57,386 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,801 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

