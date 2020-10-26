Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 202.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,429 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Nutrien by 211.3% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,457 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,046 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,574,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 568,760 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NTR opened at $41.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.